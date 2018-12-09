Home Sport Football

Chelsea launch investigation into racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse Sterling as he retrieved the ball near Chelsea supporters.

Published: 09th December 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday Dec. 8, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during Chelsea's 2-0 win on Saturday.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse Sterling as he retrieved the ball near Chelsea supporters.

A Chelsea spokesman said: "We're aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary."

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made but they were also looking at the incident.

"We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player at a Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 8," the police said in a statement.

"We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed."

The latest incident comes less than a week after a Tottenham fan was arrested for throwing a banana at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the north London derby.

"Are we going to continue to allow this type of racist behaviour go on??? All for kicking a ball," tweeted former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was working on the game as a pundit for BT Sport. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raheem Sterling Chelsea Manchester City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp