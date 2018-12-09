Home Sport Football

PSG vehemently deny plan to sell Kylian Mbappe, Neymar over threat of Financial Fair Play sanctions

Qatar-owned PSG are one of a number of clubs under scrutiny from UEFA's FFP regulations after splashing a combined total of more than 400 million euros in 2017.

Published: 09th December 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain have quashed reports the club could be forced to sell either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in a bid to circumvent eventual Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions.

Qatar-owned PSG are one of a number of clubs under scrutiny from UEFA's FFP regulations after splashing a combined total of more than 400 million euros in 2017 for Brazil star Neymar and World Cup winner Mbappe.

Rival clubs and even the president of Spain's La Liga championship, Javier Tebas, bemoan the lack of sanctions for PSG, who according to recent leaked documents have violated the strict financial regulations put in place by European football's ruling body.

UEFA still have their eye on PSG and their finances and daily sports newspaper L'Equipe claimed late on Friday that any future sanctions could see the club sell one of their most coveted stars.

But PSG were quick to shoot down the report.

"In an article published on their website on Friday night, L'Equipe dared to say that 'PSG is ready to lose Kylian Mbappe or Neymar Jr to avoid (FFP) sanctions'," said a statement issued by the club.

PSG "vehemently denies these totally false and ridiculous allegations, which serve only to recreate a climate of tension between the club and this media outlet."

The front page of L'Equipe on Saturday carried pictures of both Mbappe, the 19-year-old who struck in a 4-2 World Cup final win over Croatia last summer, and Brazil star Neymar while page two claimed the club are "ready to lose a star".

UEFA's FFP rules mean clubs are forbidden from spending more money than they generate.

UEFA's auditors opened an investigation into PSG in September 2017 following the purchase of Neymar from Barcelona and Mbappe from Monaco earlier that summer.

The case was shelved in June 2018, before being reopened in September 2018. PSG reacted by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), claiming it has met UEFA's FFP demands.

A UEFA spokesman said last month: "We will have to wait for CAS's decision on PSG's appeal before looking at this issue."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kylian Mbappe Neymar Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp