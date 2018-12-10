Home Sport Football

Paris Saint-Germain cruising after Lille held by Reims

Nicolas Pepe salvaged a point for the hosts when he slotted home what appeared to be a soft spot-kick five minutes into injury time, leaving Christophe Galtier's side 13 points behind runaway leaders.

PARIS: Lille missed the chance to close the yawning gap between them and Paris Saint-Germain after needing a penalty in the dying moments to snatch a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at home to mid-table Reims.

The equaliser came when Romain Metanire was judged to have tripped Fode Ballo-Toure as he raced into the box, just as the away side thought Remi Oudin's 64th-minute strike would be enough for the three points.

PSG were one of a host of French teams to have their matches postponed for security fears ahead of a weekend of fierce protests from "gilet jaune" demonstrators.

Lille are two points ahead of Montpellier, who were set to take on Thomas Tuchel's champions in Paris on Saturday before the match was moved to next month, while Lyon are a further point back in fourth after their trip to Toulouse was also put back to January.

Earlier on Sunday, Strasbourg were stopped from following up a midweek draw with PSG with a win over relegation strugglers Caen when Saif-Eddine Khaoui struck with 10 minutes remaining to grab a precious away point.

