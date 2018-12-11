Chelsea ban four fans for alleged abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amidst an outcry over the racist treatment of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a Premier League match, English football club Chelsea FC has suspended their four fans from attending the club matches as the police began an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the whole affair involving the 24-year-old footballer took place during Manchester City's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The club issued a statement on Monday, saying, ''Chelsea Football Club has suspended four fans from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday.

''Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them,'' the statement added.

According to BBC, The Manchester United has welcomed Chelsea's decision to issue suspensions.

"The club and Raheem are fully engaged with Chelsea FC and the investigating authorities as they continue to examine the events in question,'' BBC quoted the Manchester United statement as saying. Reacting on the incident, Sterling said he 'had to laugh' when he heard the remarks because he expects 'no better'.

In the Premier League standing, Chelsea is on the fourth position, while Manchester United is on sixth.