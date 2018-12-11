Home Sport Football

Chelsea ban four fans for alleged abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

The affair involving racist treatment of the 24-year-old footballer reportedly took place during Manchester City's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Published: 11th December 2018 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Etihad stadium (Photo | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amidst an outcry over the racist treatment of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a Premier League match, English football club Chelsea FC has suspended their four fans from attending the club matches as the police began an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the whole affair involving the 24-year-old footballer took place during Manchester City's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Manchester City guffer Pep Guardiola wants champions, not invincibles after Chelsea defeat

The club issued a statement on Monday, saying, ''Chelsea Football Club has suspended four fans from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday.

''Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them,'' the statement added.

According to BBC, The Manchester United has welcomed Chelsea's decision to issue suspensions.

"The club and Raheem are fully engaged with Chelsea FC and the investigating authorities as they continue to examine the events in question,'' BBC quoted the Manchester United statement as saying. Reacting on the incident, Sterling said he 'had to laugh' when he heard the remarks because he expects 'no better'.

In the Premier League standing, Chelsea is on the fourth position, while Manchester United is on sixth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Manchester City Raheem Sterling Premier League match Racism Chelsea fans Fans banned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp