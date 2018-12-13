Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund top group with 2-0 win at Monaco

Guerreiro scored a goal in each half at Stade Louis II against a poor Monaco side that struggled throughout and failed to win for a 14th consecutive match in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund finished level on points with Atletico in Group A and sealed top spot thanks to a better goal difference (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MONACO(FRANCE): Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund concluded its Champions League group stage campaign on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Monaco that sealed top spot for the German club.

Dortmund finished level on points with Atletico in Group A and sealed top spot thanks to a better goal difference. Atletico drew 0-0 at Club Brugge in the group's other match.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre rested many regular starters but that did not prevent his players from dominating in all aspects of the game. Guerreiro opened the scoring from close range in the 15th minute and doubled his personal tally two minutes from time from Paco Alcacer's assist with a shot into the top corner.

"With the possession we had, the win was deserved. It's even better to top the group," said Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze.

Also struggling in the French league, Monaco has not won in European competition since beating Dortmund in the second leg of their quarterfinal match in 2017.

