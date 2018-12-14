Chelsea condemns anti-Semitic chant by fans in Budapest

By Associated Press

BUDAPEST: Chelsea has issued a harsh condemnation of its supporters after several were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant during the 2-2 draw against Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.

The chanting occurred just days after Chelsea suspended four fans from attending its matches after police launched an investigation into their racial abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during a Premier League game on Saturday.

Chelsea says, "Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. ... Any individuals (who) can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

The chants began just minutes into the game as the traveling supporters recited a chant about Tottenham fans.

UEFA says it will wait for a report from the referee to react.