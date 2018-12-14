Home Sport Football

Liverpool face Manchester United test as Manchester City look to get back into groove

Jose Mourinho came under fire last year for failing to attack Liverpool's then leaky defence, settling for a 0-0 draw that cost his side momentum after a fine start to the season.

Published: 14th December 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jose Mourinho faces a quandary as he prepares Manchester United for a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool while Manchester City will be keen to show that last week's Chelsea defeat was just a blip.

United have an impressive recent record against Liverpool, unbeaten in eight league games, but away fans will travel with a sense of trepidation to Anfield.

Unai Emery takes his Arsenal side, unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions, to face struggling Southampton while Chelsea also travel to the south coast to take on Brighton. 

Manchester City host seventh-placed Everton while Tottenham, fresh from reaching the Champions League knockout phase, face Burnley at Wembley.

AFP Sports picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend fixtures in the Premier League.

Can Mourinho end Liverpool's unbeaten run?

Jose Mourinho came under fire last year for failing to attack Liverpool's then leaky defence, settling for a 0-0 draw that cost his side momentum after a fine start to the season.

Normally a draw at Anfield would be a good result but defeat on Sunday could leave United 11 points off the top four if other results go against them.

United scored four goals last week against Fulham but their attacking play has rarely been fluid this season and they are coming up against a defence that has conceded a single goal at home in the Premier League this season.

In a statistical quirk, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will all be looking for a first goal or assist in a Premier League match for Liverpool against United in more than 14 hours of football but few would bet against Salah adding to his tally in his current rich vein of form.

Jesus firing blanks

Gabriel Jesus is in a slump -- he has not found the net in the Premier League since August despite chances to stake his claim in the absence of Sergio Aguero through injury. 

City boss Pep Guardiola has come to the defence of the misfiring forward, saying he just needs to relax but he will be scratching his head about how to get the best out of the Brazilian.

Jesus started his City career brightly and was seen as a serious threat to Aguero's position in the team.

But the signs are that Guardiola does not trust the 21-year-old to deliver at the moment. He has started just four Premier League games this season and Guardiola left him out of the starting 11 against Chelsea last week despite the absence of Aguero.

Arsenal's defensive crisis

Arsenal are without a clutch of centre-backs for their trip to second-bottom club Southampton, seeking fresh direction under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are suspended after picking up bookings in last week's 1-0 win against Huddersfield while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Rob Holding are injured.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny could feature even though has been missing from the Premier League since May with a serious Achilles injury.

Manager Unai Emery said the club could look into recruiting a defender when the transfer window opens -- both Chelsea's Gary Cahill and Eric Bailly of Manchester United have been recently linked with a move to the Emirates.

Pochettino's rising stock

Mauricio Pochettino enhanced his burgeoning reputation with an impressive 1-1 draw at Barcelona this week as his side reached the Champions League knockouts.

The downside of the success is that the Spurs boss is being linked once again to clubs higher up football's food chain, specifically Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"It's no coincidence that every day you read Real Madrid want him or United want him," Danny Rose told the Guardian ahead of Tottenham's match against lowly Burnley.

"It's exactly what he deserves. What he has done here in the last four or five years has been amazing. He has transformed how others think of us outside the club and he has transformed how we think of ourselves and how we approach big games."

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Manchester City v Everton (1230), Crystal Palace v Leicester, Huddersfield v Newcastle, Tottenham v Burnley, Watford v Cardiff, Wolverhampton v Bournemouth, Fulham v West Ham (1730)

Sunday

Brighton v Chelsea (1330), Southampton v Arsenal (1330), Liverpool v Manchester United (1600)

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Manchester United Liverpool Manchester City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million
The wedding that made international headlines: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp