WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo nets penalty as Juventus win Serie A derby at Torino

The Portuguese superstar netted 20 minutes from time as Juventus moved 11 points clear of second-placed Napoli, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovered his scoring touch by converting a penalty to help Juventus beat city rival Torino (Photo | Twitter/Juventus)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovered his scoring touch by converting a penalty to help Juventus beat city rival Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday.

Ronaldo failed to score in his previous two matches, the first time that had happened since September.

But he netted 20 minutes from time as Juventus moved 11 points clear of second-placed Napoli, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Torino was pushing hard for a Europa League spot and only four points below fourth-placed AC Milan.

Torino was hit early when goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu fell awkwardly and needed treatment for several minutes on his hip. Sirigu continued and performed a stunning save to keep out a Ronaldo volley. However, he fell on the same hip and despite trying again to continue had to make way for Salvador Ichazo.

ALSO READ | Captain Icardi scores as Inter Milan beat Udinese to end 7-match winless run

The Uruguayan goalkeeper kept out efforts from Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi but gave away the penalty by bringing down Mario Mandzukic after a terrible backpass from former Juventus forward Simone Zaza.

Ichazo almost managed to keep out Ronaldo's spot kick as he got a touch to it.

Juventus thought it doubled its lead but Mandzukic's effort after Ronaldo nodded on a free kick was ruled out for offside.
 

