Home Sport Football

Xherdan Shaqiri double earns Liverpool 3-1 win over Manchester United

Two deflected Xherdan Shaqiri strikes handed Liverpool victory over Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in nine attempts.

Published: 17th December 2018 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United. (Photo | AP)

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Substitute Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals from deflected shots to help Liverpool beat fierce rival Manchester United 3-1 and lift his team back atop the Premier League on Sunday.

Days after keeping Liverpool in the Champions League with a stunning late save against Napoli, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a dreadful mistake that gifted United an equalizer through Jesse Lingard in the 33rd minute at Anfield.

But Shaqiri spared Alisson from some of his embarrassment by putting Liverpool back in front in the 73rd — within three minutes of coming on as a substitute — with a low strike that deflected off United defender Ashley Young and went in off the crossbar.

Shaqiri's second goal clinched Liverpool victory and again came via a ricochet, this time off Eric Bailly, to deceive United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 80th.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead in the 24th.

United has been beaten 3-1 by both of its biggest rivals in recent weeks — it also lost by that score at Manchester City last month — and was outplayed on both occasions.

Liverpool is a point ahead of second-placed City — and 19 points ahead of sixth-placed United — after 17 games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool Manchester United Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp