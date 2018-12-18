Home Sport Football

Xherdan Shaqiri revels in beautiful feeling in putting Manchester United to the sword

Shaqiri, who is seeking to prove he is up to playing for a big club having failed at Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, puts his good form down to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's philosophy.

Published: 18th December 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Xherdan Shaqiri says scoring a double in the 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday for Liverpool was a "beautiful feeling" and puts him on course for his most prolific Premier League campaign.

The 27-year-old Swiss international midfielder came off the bench to take his tally to five goals in 13 league appearances, meaning he is already just three shy of his best previous total in the Premier League for Stoke last season.

His double restored Liverpool to the top of the table, one point clear of champions Manchester City.

Shaqiri, who is seeking to prove he is up to playing for a big club having failed at Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, puts his good form down to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's philosophy in how to play the game.

"Of course the style, how they play, it's for me too," he said.

"I have to go on the pitch and perform and I have qualities to be in the team, to have an impact, to decide games.

"I'm very happy at the moment with my performances.

"It was a beautiful feeling to score two goals against Manchester United, an important game against a big rival for Liverpool."

Shaqiri, who signed for Liverpool in the summer when they triggered a £13.5 million ($17 million) release clause in his contract with relegated Stoke, says being on the bench is not ideal but it only motivates him to prove himself like he did on Sunday.

"For me, I just want to improve, I'm 27, my best age to perform at a high level, so I hope the best times are coming," said Shaqiri, who spent three seasons at Stoke.

"I'm in a good way and I want to help this club to try to achieve a lot of things and we are in a good way.

"Obviously I'd be lying if I said you are not disappointed when you are on the bench -- every player is disappointed when he's on the bench.

"But I always stay positive and try to help the team when I come on and you saw when I came on I tried to help the team and to have an impact."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp