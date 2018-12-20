Home Sport Football

Indian team arrives at Abu Dhabi, 17 days prior of AFC Asian Cup 2019

Published: 20th December 2018 06:05 PM

ABU DHABI: Seventeen days prior to the kick-off of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 beginning from January 6, the 28-member Indian football team arrived here on Thursday.

India will also be playing Oman in an International Friendly as part of the preparation on December 27.

The Indian contingent was welcomed at the Airport by officers from Indian Embassy.

Some fans had also dropped in to welcome their heroes.

The visitors have been drawn in Group A and play their first match against Thailand on January 6, before facing hosts UAE on January 10, and Bahrain on January 14 respectively.

This is the 4th time India have qualified for the Continental Championship, the last being in Doha 2011.

 

