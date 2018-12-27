Home Sport Football

Inter Milan fan dies after clashes with Napoli supporters

Four Napoli fans were injured and at least three people arrested.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

An Inter Milan fan died following clashes with Napoli supporters outside San Siro Stadium ahead of a Serie A game (Twitter/OptaPaolo)

By Associated Press

MILAN: An Inter Milan fan died following clashes with Napoli supporters outside San Siro Stadium ahead of a Serie A game on Wednesday, which was also marred by racist chants.

Milan police chief Marcello Cardona said Thursday that investigators believe the 35-year-old fan, Daniele Belardinelli, may have been fatally struck by a van or SUV during the clashes.

Four Napoli fans were injured and at least three people arrested.

"You can't die from going to the stadium to see a football match," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said.

Salvini added that he would gather club and fan representatives from all Serie A and B teams for a meeting to make sure "football returns to being a moment of fun and not violence. We'll see if we can do what others weren't able to."

Cardona said he will request that Inter fans be banned from traveling to away games for the rest of the season and that the northern end of the San Siro, where Inter's "ultra" fans are based, be closed until March 31.

Inter won Wednesday's match 1-0.

The game was also marred by racist chants which targeted Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international, who had monkey noises directed at him throughout the match, received two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

After the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players was subjected to continued racist abuse. Ancelotti asked several times for the match against Inter to be halted, and announcements warning fans this would happen were made but no further action was taken.

It was the first time Serie A matches took place on Dec. 26 in nearly 50 years — since 1971.

Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina said the incidents that occurred inside and outside the stadium were "no longer tolerable" and that he intends to simplify the rules for suspending matches.

It's not the first time that clashes between rival fans have led to deaths in Italy.

Napoli supporter Ciro Esposito died 50 days after he was shot by a Roma supporter before the 2014 Italian Cup final.

That incident came before a match that Roma was not even involved in — although Napoli's 3-1 win over Fiorentina was held in Rome.

Also, police officer Filippo Raciti was killed during riots following a Sicilian derby between Catania and Palermo in 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inter Milan fan Football fans clash Football fights Inter Milan vs Napoli San Siro Stadium Serie A football racism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp