PSG's Neymar Jr controls the ball during his French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lille at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. | AP

PARIS: Neymar scored his 18th league goal in as many games as French leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Lille 3-0 to stay 11 points clear at the top on Saturday.

Left-back Yuri Berchiche put PSG ahead on the stroke of halftime, Neymar scored in the 78th minute and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso completed a comfortable win late on.

Neymar was involved in the opening goal, too.

He whipped a cross for Edinson Cavani and defender Junior Alonso went to contest the ball with Cavani near the penalty spot. But Alonso inadvertently knocked it into the path of Berchiche, who struck home a low shot for his second goal of the season.

Neymar caressed a free kick into the top left corner, via the post, and Lo Celso grabbed his first for PSG with a super chipped effort from the left of the penalty area into the right corner.

In Saturday's later games, sixth-place Nice hosted Toulouse.

Marseille beat Metz 6-3 at home with in-form winger Florian Thauvin netting a hat-trick.

Third-place Lyon, which is three points behind Marseille, travels to play fourth-place Monaco on Sunday.