Inter Milan's Citadin Martins Eder jumps higher than Crotone's Davide Faraoni to score his side's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Crotone. | AP

MILAN: Inter Milan's winless streak in Serie A will stretch beyond two months after drawing with visiting Crotone 1-1 on Saturday.

Following Eder's early opener for Inter, Andrea Barberis equalized for Crotone on the hour mark.

Inter hasn't won in the league since Dec. 3, when it moved to the top of the table.

With six draws and two losses since then, Inter has dropped to fourth, one point behind Lazio, which hosts Genoa on Monday.

It was the first time this season Inter played without captain Mauro Icardi, who picked up a slight injury in midweek training, and his absence in the attack was noticed.

Fans attempted to stir Inter into form with a big banner that read, "Wake up, let's get back to winning," and the Nerazzurri did control for long periods.

Eder rose to score from a header that bounced off the head of his marker in the 23rd.

But then Barberis received the ball amid a crowd inside the area after it bounced off the leg of Inter playmaker Borja Valero, and he scored from near the penalty spot.

Crotone, coached by former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga, remained one spot above the relegation zone.