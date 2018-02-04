Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, left, duels for the ball with Levante's Ivan Lopez Alvarez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium. | AP

BARCELONA: The worse version of Real Madrid was back on Saturday when it slumped to 2-2 at Levante, dropping more points in the Spanish league.

Madrid appeared to have taken control through Francisco "Isco" Alarcon's goal in the 81st minute, but Giampaolo Pazzini equalized on his debut for Levante with two minutes remaining to split the points.

The result left Madrid in fourth place and 18 points behind leader Barcelona, and erased all signs of the improvement Zinedine Zidane's team showed in consecutive wins in La Liga.

Madrid's latest slip comes just 11 days before its highly anticipated match with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

Out of reach of the Liga title and eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Madrid's season rides on defending its European title.

"We know that the league is almost impossible, but we need to finish well in the league because it builds our confidence," Madrid midfielder Casemiro said. "We know how important the games against Paris are."

Madrid went ahead in the 11th through Sergio Ramos' header, but Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng scored from the edge of the area to make it 1-1 three minutes before halftime.

Levante, which also drew at Madrid 1-1 in September, was three points above the relegation zone.