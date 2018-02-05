Swansea City's Leroy Fer, left, and teammate Martin Olsson battle with Leicester City's Fousseni Diabate, centre during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Swansea City. | AP

LONDON: Swansea's hopes of Premier League survival have been dented after Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony were on Sunday ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The club confirmed Dutch midfielder Fer ruptured his Achilles tendon and will need to have surgery, as will Ivorian former Manchester City forward Bony, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.

A statement from Swansea read: "A scan confirmed the Dutch midfielder (Fer) had ruptured his Achilles and he is now expected to undergo surgery.

"The same fate also awaits Bony after a scan revealed the striker had torn his anterior cruciate ligament."

Fer was stretchered off after going down unchallenged while Bony twisted his knee landing awkwardly.

The forward battled on but "left the stadium in a knee brace", Swansea said.

Bony and Fer had both featured regularly this season, each scoring three times.

Swansea are 17th in the Premier League and sit above the relegation zone on goal difference after a recent revival under new boss Carlos Carvalhal.

