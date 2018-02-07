MADRID: Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal remains suspended for the first leg of the Champions League pre-quarterfinal after the capital club's appeal was dismissed by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Tuesday.

The decision means Carvajal is not going to take the field for the first leg of the Round of 16, where Real Madrid are to face Paris Saint-Germain on February 14, reports Efe.

"Given that Carvajal did not participate in the match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund played on December 7, 2017, the player still has to serve one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible," the UEFA said in a statement.

The UEFA imposed this sanction on Carvajal for deliberately receiving a yellow card during the APOEL Nicosia match on November 21, 2017.

Real Madrid then appealed the suspension in an attempt to reduce the penalty imposed.