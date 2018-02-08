MADRID: Retired Brazilian footballer Ronaldo feels his former club Real Madrid need Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain 2017 in a transaction worth 222 million euros, making him the world's most expensive player.

He signed a deal with PSG until 2022.

Ronaldo said Madrid need best players in the world and thus the club should go after his compatriot.

"Neymar is a superb player, maybe he will be the best in the world in a few years, and Real Madrid need the best," Marca quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Ronaldo, who spent more than four seasons at Madrid, said his former club were always looking to sign the best, and that included Neymar.

Madrid are currently fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind Barcelona, but the 41-year-old feels the club could perhaps win a third straight Champions League despite their struggles this campaign.

"I haven't heard any official representative of Real Madrid say anything about Neymar,” Ronaldo said.

He added, "They should think about what they have and this year it's difficult for Madrid, they have to keep going and end well.”

Neymar is the fourth-highest goal-scorer for his Brazil with 53 goals in 83 matches.

Recently Barcelona great Xavi also heaped praises on Neymar saying that the PSB striker is the next in line to win the Ballons d'Or.