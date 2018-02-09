MILAN: Rising Argentine star Lautaro Martinez, touted as a potential newcomer in Jorge Sampaoli's 2018 World Cup squad, is set to sign a deal worth over 25 million euros ($30 million) with Inter Milan, the Italian press reported Friday.

The 20-year-old striker, who plays for Racing Club and the Argentina under-20 side, has opted for Inter ahead of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia and will join the northern Italian outfit this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

"Everything is going well for Lautaro's departure. It's 99 percent he'll play for Inter Milan next year," his agent Ronaldo Zarate told Argentina's Radio La Red in quotes carried by the Italian press.

According to Gazzetta, Martinez will sign a five-year contract worth 20 million euros plus 1.5 million euros per season. The contract will have a 120-million-euro release clause -- 10 million euros more than Inter's Argentine ace Mauro Icardi, who has been touted for a move away from Inter next summer.

"Next week we'll try to finalise the remaining details and conclude the sale of Lautaro Martinez," Racing club president Victor Blanco told Radio La Red.

Martinez has scored seven goals and had three assists in eight matches for Racing this season, with former Inter Milan stars Diego Milito and Javier Zanetti of Argentina reported to have acted as intermediaries with the Italian club.

