MANCHESTER: Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho said he is the best behaved tactician in the English Premier League (EPL) and he is committed to win the award for the same at the end of the season.

"I am fully committed to win the award this season of the best behaved manager on the touchline, I am serious," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Sunday.

"There are so many awards - performance of the week, manager of the month and this and that - they should give one (to) the guy that behaves best on the touchline," the Portuguese added.

The 55-year-old also said he did not create any problems with the match officials throughout the season and so he deserves the award.

"I'm pretty sure that I would win. I'm serious! I didn't create one problem to one fourth official on a touchline, apart from my red card at Southampton when I put a foot on the pitch," Mourinho said.