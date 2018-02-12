LONDON: Toby Alderweireld's time at Tottenham Hotspur could be coming to an end following British media reports on Monday he had not travelled to Italy for the club's Champions League tie away to Juventus.

The Belgian defender's current contract with the Premier League side expires at the end of the season and he has not featured in manager Mauricio Pochettino's team since appearing for the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup replay win over Newport County.

Alderweireld, who spent several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, was left out of Spurs' 1-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby at Wembley on Saturday, after which Pochettino insisted he had selected his best side to beat the Gunners.

A Tottenham spokesman was unavailable for comment when contacted by AFP in London.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table but still a massive 20 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.

