MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host this season's Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Sevilla, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Monday.

The 68,000-seat stadium, which was opened at the start of this season, will stage the game on Saturday, April 21.

The decision means that Atletico's home game with Betis in La Liga, scheduled for that weekend, will have to be moved.

Barcelona's home game with Villarreal and the match between Sevilla and Real Madrid have already been moved from that weekend to Wednesday, May 9.

Atletico's ground was the only realistic option to host the final, with Real Madrid never likely to agree to stage the game at their 81,000-capacity Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey in each of the last three seasons and will be appearing in their fifth consecutive final.

Next season's Champions League final will also be played at the Wanda Metropolitano.