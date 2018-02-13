LONDON: Phil Jones said Manchester United were "not good enough" in their 1-0 loss away to relegation-threatened Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Matt Ritchie's goal proved the difference at St James' Park, with Jose Mourinho's visitors unable to match the commitment of Rafael Benitez's men.

Despite the defeat United remained second in the table, albeit a huge 16 points behind local rivals and runaway leaders Manchester City.

But England defender Jones took no comfort from United's league position, telling MUTV, the club's in-house television station: "Poor. We started slow and sloppy. The crowd were on their feet, they got momentum.

"We gained a bit of momentum midway through the first half. Second half we had a few chances, cleared off the line but, you know, we're not kidding ourselves. We were not good enough.

"For whatever reason, we weren't good enough and we'll have to play a lot better than that if we're going to kick on and improve."

He added: "We had a few chances ourselves, could have scored, but I think the result was probably fair. I don't think we deserved to win the game today."

"A lot of teams around us keep drawing, losing points and there is a lot still to play for," Jones said when asked about securing the top-four finish needed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"It was a disappointing day, but we have to go again. That's all we can do, that's all we know. We're disappointed, we're devastated, but we have to improve."