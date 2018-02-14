Bayern Munich say twinning with Dallas is to help both clubs develop players and coaching methods. (Photo | Bayern Munich Twitter)

BERLIN: Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday a partnership deal with Major League Soccer team FC Dallas in their bid to expand into North America.

Bayern, who already have an office in New York, say twinning with Dallas is to help both clubs develop players and coaching methods.

"As part of our international strategy, we opened an office in the US in 2014," said Bayern's head of international strategy, Joerg Wacker, in a statement.

"Right from the beginning, we wanted to be more in touch with our fans while supporting the development of football in the United States.

"The promotion of young players is the focus here.

"FC Dallas stands for excellent youth work and is the ideal partner for us."

A group of FC Dallas players visited Bayern's academy in Munich last December.

"The primary goal is to build a youth academy and club of world-class excellence," said Dallas' CEO Clark Hunt.

"A partnership with one of the world's most successful clubs is a significant step in that direction."