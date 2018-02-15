Peter Pekarik has made 125 appearances for Hertha BSC and scored one goal. (Photo | Hertha BSC Twitter)

BERLIN: Peter Pekarik and Hertha BSC have settled on a contract extension, the German Bundesliga football club said.

The Slovakia international stays with the "Herthaner" after putting pen to paper on a contract extension beyond summer 2018 on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency. The details of the contract extension have not been made public.

"Peter is an incredibly important player for Hertha. With his consistent performances he has become our Mr. Relieable. He is due to his experience a role model for our young players," Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz said.

The 31-year-old right back joined from league rivals Wolfsburg in summer 2012. He has since made 125 appearances and provided one goal.