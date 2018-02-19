LONDON: New Leeds coach Paul Heckingbottom thanked fans for rallying his side as they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Bristol City in England's second-tier Championship on Sunday.

Heckingbottom's first home game in charge was heading for defeat, with Leeds booed off by the Elland Road faithful at half-time after gifting goals to Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou and Bobby Reid inside 16 minutes.

But Leeds supporters roared their side on in the second half and their backing was rewarded with goals from Pierre-Michel Lasogga and substitute Kemar Roofe scored in the final 18 minutes to secure a point.

"I thought they were fantastic," Heckingbottom said.

"It was still 2-0 and there were not many people not singing. The scarves were out and they played a part in getting the point for their team today, possibly even three.

"That is what the fans' support deserved because that is what spurs the players on. My job is done at half-time and with the substitutions.

"I can't shout as loud as 30,000 here. They made a huge difference today."

The draw saw Bristol City stay in play-off contention, although only the top two at the end of the season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League and leaders Wolves are already 11 points clear of the chasing pack.

Elsewhere, Norwich scored deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with bitter local rivals Ipswich as the East Anglian derby produced a thrilling finale at Carrow Road.

Norwich were on the brink of losing to their local rivals for the first time since 2009 when Ipswich captain Luke Chambers headed the visitors into the lead with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

But with nearly five minutes of stoppage-time completed, Timm Klose headed in an equaliser to the delight of the Carrow Road fans.

"Sometimes a late equaliser like this feels better than an easy win, even though you are only getting one point," said Norwich manager Daniel Farke. "I thought it was a typical crazy derby game, with aggressive tackles, duels and the two late goals."