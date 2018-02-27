MANCHESTER: Fresh from his heroics against Chelsea, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku said he deserves "more respect" for his goalscoring record, adding he will not get it until he starts winning trophies.

"I've been in the game for so long," Lukaku was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out, people expect 20 goals from me. I've been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I've proved myself.

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in. I don't listen to (the criticism). I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch," the Belgian added.

Lukaku netted one and assisted another as United edged past his former club Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Lukaku, for his long drawn career spanning over 357 games and scoring 167 goals, is yet to bag a trophy in senior football.

"If I win," he said. "I want to win. As long as I win and I lead my team to winning, that's when I will be really satisfied.

"As a football player, I don't play for the individual. I think a lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be part of them."

Asked about Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's interest in him during the summer transfer window and what he makes of it now that he is with United, the striker said: "When I make a choice it's with my head and my heart."

"I made the right choice for me. As you can see, I'm in a good situation. I'm with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it's something that I wanted."

"I just need to keep working hard," Lukaku said. "I think I have got a nice record. I've scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going. I know that I can improve and I want to improve and really work hard. I want to win trophies. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It's not going to be easy but it's a nice challenge.

"I'm 24 and I think I have a lot of years ahead of me to improve before my prime so I'm never satisfied. I always want to improve and get better and it's a nice challenge," he signed off.



