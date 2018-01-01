CHENNAI: M Sanjay was adjudged as the Cricketer of the Year at the 61st Annual Day of YSCA at a glittering function in the city. Swaminathan Eisenhower, Director, St Gobain presided over the function and released the souvenir brought out to mark the occasion. Former South Zone cricketer V Ramnarayan presented the trophies. Former Tamil Nadu cricketer and selector B Kalyanasundaram spoke at the function.

MS Gurumurthy, organising secretary of YSCA honoured the umpires and scorers who officiated in the tournaments. Annual YSCA awards: Cricketer of the year: M Sanjay, Single wicket: (winners): Seniors: S Daniel, Juniors: P Naveenkumar, Double wicket: (winners): Seniors: V Srikrishna and R Prabhakar, Juniors: K Aravind and S Dharmesh, GR Kuppuswamy memorial trophy: Winner: Apollo Tyres, Best Batsman: U Sathish (Apollo Tyres), Best Bowler: R Ganesh (YSCA).

Ganesh shines

TK Ganesh Kumar’s 54 not out paved the way for Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association to beat Prithvi Cricket Club by six wickets in a Fourth Division ‘A’ Zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial CC 54 in 30.1 ovs (RH Madav Subramonian 4/11, S Nitish 3/9) lost to T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 55/1 in 22 ovs. Social Cricket Club 130/9 in 50 ovs (B Jaffer Salim Sadiq 3/22) lost to BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 131/5 in 38.5 ovs (B Jaffer Salim Sadiq 50 n.o, A Shriram 4/28). Prithvi Cricket Club 147 in 48.2 ovs (Jash K Kankaria 59, R Raguram 4/31) lost to Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association 150/4 in 27.2 ovs (TK Ganesh Kumar 54 n.o).

V Division ‘E’: Grand Prix Cricket Club 88 in 33.3 ovs (R Yuvaraj 3/13) tied with Eccentrics Cricket Club 88 in 37.5 overs (R Sri Raghavendra Prasad 6/15, L Nara­s­imhan 3/33). Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 87 in 28.1 ovs (D Prabakaran 4/38, S Arun Raj 3/23) lost to Comrades Cricket Club 89/9 in 27 ovs (Kundan Kumar 4/24, RS Senthil Kumar 3/44). Park Town Recreation Club 227/9 in 50 ovs (K Aravind Ramanan 40, D John Ebenezer 39, P Ganesh 37, GD Dhanakoti 3/52) bt TV Sivaprakasam Memorial Sports Club 91 in 27.4 ovs (S Naresh Kumar 6/36, S Shanmugam 3/40).