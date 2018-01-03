Porto's Mexican forward Jesus Corona (L) vies with Monaco's Dutch defender Terence Kongolo during their UEFA Champions League group G football match FC Porto vs Monaco at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on December 6, 2017. | AFP

LONDON: Huddersfield signed Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco on Tuesday.

Kongolo only joined Monaco from Feyenoord last year, but he will spend the rest of the season in the Premier League.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner expects the 23-year-old, who played six times for Monaco this term, to prove a valuable addition as his team try to avoid relegation.

"Terence is a top player who we've followed from his time at Feyenoord," Wagner told Huddersfield's website.

"His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we're delighted we can bring him in on loan now.

"He is a high-quality young centre-back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season.

"With Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic returning from long-term injuries, it was important to have this.

"Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play. He's athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball."

Swiss-born Kongolo, who has won three caps for the Netherlands, could make his Huddersfield debut in this weekend's FA Cup third round tie against Championship side Bolton.