KOLKATA: Under-fire Mohun Bagan chief coach Sanjoy Sen on Tuesday quit his post after the city football giants went down to Chennai City FC in the I-League.

Sen announced the decision to the media after Mohun Bagan's 1-2 defeat. The result saw the green and maroon brigade stretch their winless run to four games after three home draws against Shillong Lajong FC, Neroca FC and Indian Arrows.

On Tuesday, a spirited Chennai downed the home side despite being a man down for close to an hour.

"It's the end of the road for me. It is the right time to take responsibility on my shoulders and move way from the club," Sen told reporters after the harrowing reversal.

"I lost at home and I had decided that I would step down if that happened. I don't have the mentality to work at this club anymore," the 57-year-old added.

Mohun Bagan are currently placed on the fifth position on the I-League table with just two wins from seven matches. Since winning the Kolkata derby against arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 on December 3, their performances have only gone downhill. East Bengal, incidentally, are top of the tree at the moment with 17 points from eight matches.

Sen helped Mohun Bagan win the I-League in the 2014-15 season. He was appointed the chief coach for the Mariners in December 2014 after the club parted ways with technical director Subhas Bhowmick.

He had previously been in-charge of Kolkata clubs like Mohammedan Sporting and United Sports Club and enjoyed success mostly in Cup competitions.

While United SC became runners-up in IFA Shield and Durand Cup under his tutelage, the Black and Whites won the Shield last season. Sen had also led Mohammedan to become the champions of the I-League second division a couple of seasons back.