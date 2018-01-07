MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday denied that his club needed to contract a goalkeeper during the winter transfer window.

During a press conference one day before the La Liga match against Celta Vigo, Zidane commented on reports that link Athletic Bilbao's net minder Kepa Arrizabalaga with a move to Real Madrid, reports Efe.

"As a coach, I do not need a goalkeeper now. If there are changes in June ... there may be positions to sign in by then. But for now, I don't see that," Zidane said.

"That's why I don't talk about players who don't belong to Real Madrid, and above all out of respect for my squad," Zidane added.

Although Zidane opened the door for players to join the club, he said he was satisfied with his current squad.

He said he was not the kind of coach who resorts to the transfer window when the squad stumbles.

Real Madrid holds the fourth spot in the La Liga standings with 31 points, 14 points behind leader Barcelona.

Barcelona defeated the Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu stadium 0-3 on December 23.

Zidane said he understood the importance of the upcoming match on Jan.7 against Celta de Vigo, which holds the 11th spot.

He denied that his star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was going to leave, as media had reported.

"I think that Cristiano is a Real Madrid player. I think he wants to end his career here, I can't imagine him not playing for this club," Zidane added.

