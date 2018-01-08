Chennai City will take on Neroca FC seeking to improve on their showing in the first leg. (File | PTI)

COIMBATORE: Chennai City will take on Neroca FC in an I-League match here tomorrow, seeking to improve on their showing in the first leg.

Chennai City were dealt a painful 1-2 blow earlier this season.

Ngangom Ronald's injury-time winner left Soundarajan's boys pointless despite Jean-Micheal Joachim cancelling out Kallon Kiatamba's first-half strike.

Chennai City will now seek to rectify their errors and take all three points from their newly-shifted home ground.

"We have a specific strategy for the opposition team and we have the support of playing on our home ground. In Imphal, we lost the match as we missed many chances and a penalty kick. Now we know our mistakes and we will go all out tomorrow," said V Soundararajan, the head coach of Chennai City.

Chennai City are eighth in the standings with two wins and two draws to their name. Striker Jean-Micheal Joachim will be the man to mark for NEROCA as the Frenchman has already notched five goals so far in the campaign, equalling Katsumi Yusa and Aser Dipanda Dicka at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Playmaker Soosairaj is responsible for the majority of Chennai's forays forward. The local lad, who is a mainstay in midfield for Chennai, will look to feed Jean Joachim with early balls to get the better of the NEROCA defence, who, alongside Mohun Bagan, have only let in a league-best five goals in the campaign so far.

Singam Subhash Singh is in supreme form for Neroca and the forward will once again spearhead the Gift Raikhan-led team's attack. With three goals to his name, Subash has managed to catch the eye of the Indian football audience with his impressive performances up front for Neroca.