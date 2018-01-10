LONDON: Liverpool great Tommy Lawrence died on Wednesday at the age of 77 years.



"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence, aged 77," the English football club said in a statement.



The Scottish stopper, affectionately nicknamed ‘The Flying Pig' due to his ability to make spectacular saves despite his size, was a key member of Bill Shankly's first great Liverpool side in the early 1960s.



Lawrence joined Liverpool as an apprentice and had to be patient before an opportunity arose. His debut came in October 1962 with a 0-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, and it was a rare occasion when he wasn't between the posts during the eight years that followed.



Having already helped Shankly's team to championship glory in 1963-64, the goalkeeper was involved throughout Liverpool's run to a much-desired maiden FA Cup triumph the following year and played every game when the title was reclaimed in 1965-66.



Though Liverpool's fortunes began to change as Shankly constructed the second all-conquering side of his reign, the boss could still depend on Lawrence and a then-record low of 24 league goals were conceded in 1968-69.



Lawrence made 390 appearances and won three major trophies for the club.

