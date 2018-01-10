LONDON: Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer will be free to play in a crucial Premier League relegation battle with Newcastle on Saturday after winning his appeal against a three-match ban.

An independent commission upheld the Dutchman's appeal against his red card for violent conduct in the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw with Wolves last weekend, with his three-match suspension overturned as a result.

"Leroy Fer will be available for Swansea's next three games after an independent regulatory commission accepted he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Wolves on Saturday January 6," an FA spokesperson said via Twitter.

Swansea are rooted to the bottom of the table four points from safety whilst Newcastle are just two points clear of the relegation places.



