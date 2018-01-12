Fans cheering during the qualifying rounds of the African Nations Championship | Photo: AFP

Five facts about the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which begins in Morocco Saturday:

1. A total of 242 goals have been scored during the previous four tournaments in the Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Africa and Rwanda at an average of 2.16 per match.

2. Tunisia trounced Niger 5-0 two years ago to create a record winning margin while Nigeria edged Morocco 4-3 during 2014 in the match with the most goals.

3. There have been two hat-tricks in the 112 games, scored by Given Singuluma of Zambia and Chisom Chikatara of Nigeria in 14 and 15 minutes respectively.

4. Libya became 2014 champions despite drawing all but one of their six matches. They defeated Gabon, Zimbabwe and Ghana in the knockout phase through penalty shootouts.

5. A 1-0 scoreline has been the most common since the tournament started, occurring 27 times, followed by 2-1 on 17 occasions with 0-0 and 1-1 the equal third most frequent result.