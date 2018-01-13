Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery received support Friday from the club's sporting director over his handling of Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore's late return from holiday.

Emery left the two stars out of PSG's two Cup outings this week with Pastore forced to deny captain Thiago Silva's suggestion that he was angling to leave the club.

Colombian striker Cavani blamed his late return on complications booking a flight back to Paris while Pastore said his was due to personal issues in Argentina.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique issued a statement to several French media outlets raising the subject of the internal tensions caused by the two players.

"I fully support the manager for all the decisions which have been and will be taken," said Henrique.

"Following numerous comments concerning the late return of two of our players I want to affirm as PSG sporting director that our wish has been and will always be to deal with this situation in-house."

Henrique stressed that all the club's focus was on the resumption after the winter break of PSG's push for the Ligue 1 title.

They resume the second half of the season away to Nantes on Sunday, nine points clear of defending champions Monaco and Lyon.

"We are all focussed on preparing for Nantes which opens the second very important phase of the French championship, one of our main objectives this season."

Club skipper Silva had publically criticised Cavani and Pastore after Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win against Amiens.

"This is an important moment for the club, they should have thought about that before doing something like this," said the Brazilian.

Henrique endorsed the team captain's comments when he concluded his statement by suggesting that "every member of the squad should have this absolute priority of preparing and winning these games with the utmost professionalism".

"More than ever, all our work and all our energy should be channelled to the pitch," he said.