Edinson Cavani is in line to return for Paris Saint-Germain at Nantes on Sunday after missing their last two matches following his delayed return from holiday, but Neymar is sidelined with a rib injury.

Cavani, who sat out domestic cup wins over Rennes and Amiens after returning to PSG two days late following the winter break, was included Saturday in a 19-man squad for the visit to Claudio Ranieri's Nantes.

But Neymar, who was hurt in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup victory at Amiens, was left out while Javier Pastore was again overlooked after his late return from a break in Argentina.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said on Friday the club had wanted to deal with any disciplinary measures regarding Cavani and Pastore "in-house", although the Uruguayan's inclusion for the Nantes game suggests he has served his punishment.

Cavani is one away from equalling Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club record of 156 goals.