Landon Donovan, the all-time US goals co-leader, has come out of retirement for a second time at age 35 to play for Mexican League club Leon, the star striker said Saturday.

Donovan, the all-time Major League Soccer scoring leader whose career included brief stints with Everton and Bayern Munich, confirmed the deal on Twitter after an overnight announcement on the Mexican team's Twitter account.

"The brave don't live forever but the cautious do not live at all. I'm excited for this new adventure," Donovan tweeted.

It followed a Twitter exchange by Donovan in which he praised the city of Leon and mentioned a desire to wear green and win trophies for Leon, noting in Spanish: "I don't believe in walls."

He's not a great believer in staying retired, either. He first comeback came in 2016 when he made six appearances for the Los Angeles Galaxy, returning to retirement after they were eliminated by Colorado in the MLS playoffs.

Donovan has 145 goals and set up 136 others in his MLS career, which began with the San Jose Earthquakes from 2001-2004 until he joined the Galaxy.

He captured two league titles with San Jose and four more with Los Angeles, the last of them in 2014 before his first retirement and after being snubbed by Jurgen Klinsmann for a spot on the 2014 Brazil World Cup squad.

Donovan was sent to English Premier League side Everton in 2010 and 2012, making 17 appearances in all. He had six matches with Bayern Munich in their 2008-09 Bundesliga campaign.

Pachuca defender Omar Gonzalez, a former US national teammate of Donovan, tweeted that he looks forward to seeing Donovan in a Mexican League fixture next month, Donovan retweeting his thanks and saying they would meet on February 24.