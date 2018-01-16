ST ETIENNE (FRANCE): French international winger Paul-Georges Ntep is set to join Saint-Etienne on loan from German side Wolfsburg, a spokesman for the Ligue 1 outfit said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who made two international appearances in 2015, is due in the French city later on Monday for a medical ahead of his loan deal, which will not include an option to buy.

Cameroon-born Ntep joined Wolfsburg for five million euros ($6.14 million) last January from Rennes, but failed to score in 15 Bundesliga appearances and has started just once in the league this season.

Struggling Saint-Etienne ended a 10-match winless streak in Ligue 1 by beating Toulouse 2-0 on Sunday, but remain only four points above the relegation zone.