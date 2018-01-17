RABAT (MOROCCO): Congo Brazzaville beat Cameroon 1-0 in the African Nations Championship in the Moroccan city of Agadir.

After knocking out the title holders and neighbours DR Congo, Congo Brazzaville continued their impressive performance, defeating the Indomitable Lions to reach the top spot of Group D on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Cameroonians were left ruing their missed chances, especially one in the 62nd minute, when the ball hit the bar twice.

They were unable to convert their dominance, and in fact it was the Congolese who scored the only goal of the game through Junior Mouzita. Mouzita converted from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

In the group opener, Angola and Burkina Faso played to a goalless draw.

After the first round, Congo Brazzaville sit at the top of Group D with three points, followed by Angola and Burkina Faso with one point each.

Cameroon face Angola on Saturday, while Burkina Faso take on Congo Brazzaville.

The tournament, which is for African footballers based in their own domestic leagues, features 16 teams.