NANTES: Nantes defender Diego Carlos admitted on Tuesday that he was left flummoxed after being kicked and then sent off by referee Tony Chapron in Sunday's game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian accidentally bumped into the backtracking official as PSG counter-attacked in injury-time of the Ligue 1 leaders' 1-0 win, with footage of Chapron tumbling to the floor before lashing out at Diego Carlos going viral on social media.

"I did not understand at the time what had happened," the 24-year-old told Nantes' website.

"He fell to the ground and then I looked at him when he gave me a kick on the leg and I said 'what have you done?' and then he gave me a yellow and a red."

The red card has since been rescinded, making him available for Wednesday's match at Toulouse.

"I am very happy that I will be able to play at Toulouse," he added.