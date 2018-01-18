MILAN: Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson has signed a permanent deal with Italian Serie B side Bari after a successful trial, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

"Liam now takes up a new football challenge in Italy, and everyone at Celtic wishes him every success with Bari," Celtic said in a statement.

The 21-year-old came up through the Celtic Youth Academy, making his senior debut against Motherwell in December 2013, going on to score three goals in 36 competitive appearances.

However only one of those appearances came this season, against Dundee in October.

As well as playing a role in Celtic's three most recent titles he also won a league and cup double won loan with Norwegian side Rosenborg in 2015, and the following season helped Hibernian win the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years.

Bari are fourth in Italy's second tier.