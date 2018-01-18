Panathinaikos' fans clash with members of the riot police prior to the Greek Cup final football match between PAOK Saloniki and Panathinaikos Athens at the Athens Olympic Stadium | Photo: AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government on Wednesday turned down a request by football clubs to allow the hardcore organised fans to travel attend away matches.

Deputy Minister of Sports Giorgos Vasiliadis said in a statement that the government will look into the request next season, if things are quiet as they have been for the most part this season.

The leftist government banned the travel of organised fans this season after a string of violent incidents at matches last season.

Vasiliadis met with representatives of the top clubs and other football authorities on Wednesday in order to discuss various issues affecting the sport in the country.

“We should not hide the problems under the mat, but talk and find solutions. The common assumption of all was that the season has gone relatively well. We will see for the new season a possible new framework,” Vasiliadis said.

Meanwhile, the Greek basketball federation announced Wednesday that the Greek Cup final between Olympiakos and AEK Athens will be played in Heraklion on the island of Crete on February 17 without the presence of fans from both teams for fear of violence.

Instead, 30 invitations will be given to each team and the remaining seats in the 5,222 stadium will be filled with area schoolchildren and junior athletes.