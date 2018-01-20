ROME: Italian football federation prosecutors have requested Lazio play two games behind closed doors and fined 50,000 euros ($61,000) following the Anne Frank photo scandal, a lawyer for the club said Friday.

Lazio ultra fans were involved in the fly-posting of photos of Holocaust victim Frank in a shirt of bitter city rivals Roma during a game against Cagliari on October 26.

"Given all the extenuating circumstances, we asked to be spared prosecution," said lawyer Gian Michele Gentile, adding that a decision was expected early next week.

The two clubs share the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio's ultras were housed in the south end of the ground normally reserved for Roma supporters. Their own north end had been closed following racist chants during a game against Sassuolo earlier the same month.

Thirteen Lazio fans have received stadium bans of between five and eight years in connection with the anti-Semitic pictures which provoked outcry in Italy.