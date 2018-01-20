MANCHESTER: Manchester United on Saturday paid tribute to its club legend Sir Matt Busby on his 24th death anniversary.

The Scot managed the English football giants from 1945 to 1971 helping them clinch the FA Cup twice, FA Charity Shield five times and the European Cup once. He also helped Manchester United clinch the top division title five times.

"Today marks 24 years since Sir Matt Busby passed away. A true #MUFC legend," Manchester United tweeted.

Busby was a survivor of the Munich plane crash during the 1957-58 season when the team was on its way home from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade on February 6, 1958.

Seven players and three club officials were among the 21 people killed. Busby suffered multiple injuries and was in hospital for nine weeks.

He was not aware of the extent of the tragedy until some three weeks after the crash, as doctors felt he was not strong enough to be told the truth until then.

Busby died at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle in year 1994, aged 84. He had been admitted to the hospital to have a blood clot removed from his leg.

He was buried in Southern Cemetery here alongside his wife Jean.

