KOCHI: When FC Goa and Kerala Blasters met in Goa earlier this season, the hosts put five goals past a hapless Blasters defence with Manuel Lanzarote’s early brace supplemented by a second-half hat-trick from fellow Spaniard Ferran Corominas.

However, as the clubs go up against each other again in Kochi on Sunday, Lanzarote for one is looking forward to facing one defender who has impressed him the most in this season’s Indian Super League — Blasters’ young left-back Lalruatthara, who turned 23 earlier this month.

Despite seeing his side getting pummelled by Coro’s nine-minute treble, the Mizoram-born defender was seen flying into tackles at one end and then making long winding runs into the opposition territory. That did leave an impression in Lanzarote’s mind.

“There are a few players who have grabbed my attention, but none more than him. I think he has got an attacking side to his game while being solid at the back.

It is great to see such a positive attitude. Lalruatthara is someone who goes out and plays with intent,” Lanzarote told Express on Saturday.

Another pick of the La Masia Academy graduate is Bengaluru FC’s Udanta Singh. But Lanzarote feels chopping and changing of squads every season could do harm to the development of players like these two.

“I know the player draft has been followed by the NBA, but it is always better if the players have a say in where they want to play,” he said.

“In the end, players are not objects to be traded. If they are somewhere they like, they will play better. Also, the stability of playing under one system and ide­ology will help them ge­t ready for a very decent level which they are capable of reaching,” said Lanzarote.

The 33-year-old has been in red-hot form this season, having got involved in 11 goals from nine matches — scoring seven of them himself as Goa sit pretty in the fourth spot with 16 points, five points behind leaders Bengaluru FC, who have played two matches more.

“With the style of play implemented by our coach Sergio Lobera, it is easier for us to play. We are players who like to keep the ball and so, it is comfortable for us. We try to make the best use of the talent at our disposal and are satisfied with our performance so far,” said Lanzarote.

“When it comes to personal targets, I have none. I just want to make sure that each goal and assist I make converts into points for my team. We want to stay in the top four at the end of the league matches and qualify for the knockout stages,” the Spaniard, who grew up idolising Gary Lineker and Michael Laudrup, said.

Speaking of Sunday’s match, the attacker said the game could be decided by a goal here or there, unlike the match in Goa. “Both want to win and it’s going to be tight. We just have to focus on our game,” he added.

