KOLKATA: Pressure cooker atmosphere. Something football fans who follow the big clubs of the world will know about. The emotions and passions surrounding East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in Kolkata is something unparalleled in Indian football and mimics the frenzy of the global elite.

The victory meant Bagan jumped up to the fourth spot with 16 points from 10 while East Bengal remained third with 19 from 11.

What will hurt most is the fact that in the absence of Bengaluru FC and the amount of money spent, this was a golden opportunity for East Bengal to really push for the elusive crown. For Bagan, the victory is sweet but it cannot hide the fact that they have underperformed in the rest of the matches.

Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty played his cards right and came out triumphant. He, and the team owners, fell on their knees, praising the heavens for helping them secure the win. Such was the importance of the contest.

