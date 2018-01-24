LONDON: Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club for a further four-and-a-half years, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Burnley are currently an impressive eighth in the Premier League and Dyche, in charge of the Clarets since October 2012, is widely regarded as one of the best of the current crop of young English managers along with Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.

The 46-year-old was linked with the vacancy at Everton, who are one place and six points behind Burnley, after the Toffees sacked Ronald Koeman before veteran former England manager Sam Allardyce took charge at Goodison Park.

"I am quite young in management terms. I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so for my personal reasons, as well, I think it's the right place to be," Dyche, who has twice led the club to promotion to the Premier League, told Burnley's website.

"It's a very good environment and I enjoy it and I enjoy the connection I've had with this area," added Dyche.

"There's lots of work to be done, but I'm definitely 'in' for the work to be done."

Earlier, Burnley confirmed the signing of Aaron Lennon from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old made 77 appearances for the Merseyside club but the arrival of former Arsenal star Theo Walcott at Everton last week appears to have reduced Lennon's chances of first-team action at Goodison Park.

Now Lennon hopes to revive his career at Turf Moor after the former England international missed the final three months of last season with mental health issues.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer," Lennon told Clarets Player. "I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level."

Lennon, who scored nine goals in nearly three years at Everton following an initial loan and then permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur, added: "I've never had an easy game against Burnley and this year they have done fantastic. They deserve to be where they are.

"Hopefully I can help the side continue that and have a good end to the season."

Tuesday also saw Clarets assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan sign new deals that will keep them with Burnley until June 2022.