Indian coach Justin turning heads in English football with Sutton United Ladies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The advent of the Indian Super Leauge (ISL) has seen a string of reputed English coaches like John Gregory, Steve Coppell, Peter Reid and Peter Taylor come and work in India in the past few years. However, an Indian coach working in English football still remains a far-fetched idea.

Or is it? Wait until you hear the story of Sutton United Ladies head coach Justin Jose who just took his team to Greater London Women’s Football League Division 2 South title. Hailing from Thrissur district of Kerala, Justin moved to London in 2011 and has been making a name for himself there ever since.

Justin Jose (EPS)

Sutton, who were without a women's team for 25 years, improved on an eighth-place finish from last season to gain the promotion. "Our team showed great unity and determination throughout the season and our comeback wins despite being behind in games is a testament to that," said Justin.

"Our target was to get to the top 2. We had a good pre-season and by December, the team grew in confidence and believed we could have a sustainable title challenge. Just one loss in the league and to win the championship title is a brilliant result in my first season here," the young coach said.

Justin took to football watching that Dennis Bergkamp goal against Argentina in 1998 as a 10-year-old. Never a technically gifted footballer and not making it as a professional, Justin still got himself involved in the sport as a grassroots trainer at various coaching centres in Thrissur.

That was when he learnt about the Sports Science and Coaching course at his favourite club Arsenal Fc and jumped at the chance. "The opportunity to learn and develop as a coach was something that I had to grab with both hands," said Justin who has met with Martin Keown, Robert Pires, Mikel Arteta, Charlie George and Thierry Henry while learning to coach 'the Arsenal way'.

He started coaching at the Arsenal Development centre (U-7 to U10) and schools in North London as part of the Arsenal Community Programmes and was awarded the Arsenal Community coach of the year by Arsenal legend Tony Adams.

Justin followed that up with a two-year stint at Roehampton University men's team who he took to back-to-back league championships and promotions before leaving to complete his post graduation in primary physical education.

Doing his UEFA A License course now, Justin is already planning ahead for the new season. "We have got some trials coming up. Sutton have a strong squad, but we are hoping to add a few more quality players. The preseason will start in July and we are aiming for a top 3 finish," Justin said.

Justin would one day love to work in Indian football, but as an accomplished coach. "There's been some interest from Indian clubs, but nothing concrete. One day I would love to have the challenge of competing in the ISL and hopefully it will be in the colours of Kerala Blasters, said the 30-year-old.

