Christian Guenter extends contract at German club Freiburg

By IANS

BERLIN: Freiburg have extended the contract with left-back Christian Guenter, the Bundesliga football club has confirmed.

Since his youth, Guenter played for the "Breisgauer", where he penned an undisclosed contract extension, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Christian Guenter made another big step forward in the past season. He is a great support for our team," Freiburg's sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.

The 25-year-old defender has been wearing Freiburg's jersey since 2007 and made overall 166 outings, providing two goals and 12 assists.

"I feel at home here and extremely well. We work together successfully and were able to maintain our top-flight status last season," Guenter said.

Freiburg ended the season in the 15th place in the Bundesliga standings.